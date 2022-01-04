Wafra Inc. Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 357,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,605,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 82.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,578,000 after buying an additional 7,746,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,959 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 32,434.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,554 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 82,708.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,986 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

