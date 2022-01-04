Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,343 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 250.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 316.7% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $70,170,000 after buying an additional 54,920 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.11.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $4,763,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $597.37 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $639.40 and a 200 day moving average of $589.89. The firm has a market cap of $264.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

