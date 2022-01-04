Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Update

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 144.7% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 5,911.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 12,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

EPSN traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.75. 14,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,669. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.42. Epsilon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $135.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.39.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.