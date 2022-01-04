Zeepin (ZPT) Tops One Day Volume of $6,270.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Zeepin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Zeepin has a total market cap of $482,482.53 and approximately $6,270.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00063481 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00071800 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,773.80 or 0.08232761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00080122 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,000.70 or 1.00353066 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007545 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

