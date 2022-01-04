Juggernaut (JGN) Tops One Day Volume of $1.39 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001179 BTC on major exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $21.37 million and $1.39 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00051318 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

