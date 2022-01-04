Wafra Inc. Sells 365,767 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wafra Inc. trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,767 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $23,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $25,997,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average of $62.05. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

