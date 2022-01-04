Wafra Inc. Makes New Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 231,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,718,000. CME Group accounts for about 1.6% of Wafra Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,221,000 after buying an additional 275,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,310,000 after buying an additional 156,419 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,195,000 after buying an additional 1,178,784 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after buying an additional 536,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,492,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,885,000 after buying an additional 434,854 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $220.21 per share, for a total transaction of $352,336.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.79.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $225.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.79. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.51 and a 12 month high of $232.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.10%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

