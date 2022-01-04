Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend by 37.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $915.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.13. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.43 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 65.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 9.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 95.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

