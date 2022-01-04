Wafra Inc. Sells 274,667 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wafra Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 274,667 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $31,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

