Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 866 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 8,430 shares.The stock last traded at $41.77 and had previously closed at $41.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $980.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter worth $340,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 12.1% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

