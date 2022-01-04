Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Down 9.1%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) shares dropped 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $86.81 and last traded at $87.40. Approximately 22,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,031,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $227.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.00 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 67.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $60,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $159,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,736 shares of company stock valued at $350,066 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

