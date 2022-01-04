AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Raised to C$58.00 at Pi Financial

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Pi Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark set a C$53.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.40.

TSE BOS traded down C$2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$43.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,839. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 20.47. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$15.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 3.54.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$141.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.95 million. Equities analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 2.6499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

