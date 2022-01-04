AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Raised to C$58.00 at Pi Financial

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Pi Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.09% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark set a C$53.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.40.
TSE BOS traded down C$2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$43.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,839. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 20.47. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$15.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 3.54.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
