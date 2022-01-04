Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Up 5.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) shot up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Methanex traded as high as $42.02 and last traded at $42.02. 11,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 338,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.85.

MEOH has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.96.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

About Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

