Short Interest in Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Rises By 83.3%

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Indiva from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDVAF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.28. 27,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,186. Indiva has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29.

Indiva Ltd. engages in producing derivative products and the cultivation of cannabis. It offers premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. Its brands include Artisan Batch, Wana Sour Gammies, Bhang Chocolate, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, and Sapphire Cannabis Salt.

