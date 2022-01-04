Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Up 85.0% in December

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the November 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,299. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

