F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Short Interest Up 87.5% in December

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the November 30th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE FXLV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 613 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,023. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.91. F45 Training has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). As a group, equities analysts predict that F45 Training will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FXLV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

In other F45 Training news, CEO Adam Gilchrist purchased 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $260,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $1,341,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 262,500 shares of company stock worth $2,782,250.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,164,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,851,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,612,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,984,000. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

