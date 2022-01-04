GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Shares Bought by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.64% of GAN worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the second quarter worth $224,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN during the second quarter worth about $252,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of GAN by 33.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. 47.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 155,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $1,902,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Seamus M. Mcgill acquired 10,000 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,377 in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GAN opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.28 million, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.34. GAN Limited has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GAN Limited will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

GAN Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

