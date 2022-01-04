River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 192,033 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) by 21.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 683,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,033 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Blue Apron were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Blue Apron by 27.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Blue Apron by 34.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Blue Apron by 20.7% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Blue Apron by 131.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the third quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APRN stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -3.63. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $12.76.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $109.65 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 136.00% and a negative net margin of 15.41%.

In other news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $68,428.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlean Gmunder sold 6,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $66,836.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,858 shares of company stock worth $2,253,791 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

