Brokerages Set H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target at C$19.39

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HR.UN. National Bankshares upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Alexander Danial Avery purchased 32,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$518,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,353,400. Also, Director Ronald C. Rutman purchased 15,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,329,640 shares in the company, valued at C$20,866,572.38. Insiders have bought a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $908,801 over the last quarter.

HR.UN traded down C$0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,537. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.99 and a twelve month high of C$17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.31.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

