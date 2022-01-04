Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTT. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$41.50 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

TSE:FTT traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 105,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,833. Finning International has a one year low of C$26.56 and a one year high of C$40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of C$5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$33.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.84.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 2.3299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

