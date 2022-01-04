Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $511.80.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

NYSE TDY traded up $5.77 on Tuesday, reaching $447.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,577. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $435.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.31. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $350.01 and a 52 week high of $465.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

