Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $511.80.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.
NYSE TDY traded up $5.77 on Tuesday, reaching $447.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,577. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $435.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.31. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $350.01 and a 52 week high of $465.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.
About Teledyne Technologies
Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.
