Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Barclays cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Securities raised Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ LSPD traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,898. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $38.12 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.21. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.52.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 4.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

