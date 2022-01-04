Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE: BMO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/27/2021 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$154.00.

12/23/2021 – Bank of Montreal was given a new C$146.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/21/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$159.00 to C$166.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/21/2021 – Bank of Montreal was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$145.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$157.00.

12/21/2021 – Bank of Montreal was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$162.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$162.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/21/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

12/21/2021 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$154.00.

12/7/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from C$134.29 to C$143.30. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “BNS Has the Highest Upside Potential” and dated December 7, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.



“

“ 12/7/2021 –

12/6/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$154.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$161.00 to C$162.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$149.00 to C$151.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$148.00 to C$157.00.

11/10/2021 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$145.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BMO stock traded up C$4.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$140.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,347. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$136.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$130.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$94.90 and a 52 week high of C$141.37.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.