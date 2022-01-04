Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE: BMO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 12/27/2021 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$154.00.
- 12/23/2021 – Bank of Montreal was given a new C$146.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/21/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$159.00 to C$166.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/21/2021 – Bank of Montreal was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$145.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$157.00.
- 12/21/2021 – Bank of Montreal was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$162.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/21/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$162.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/21/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.
- 12/21/2021 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$154.00.
- 12/7/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from C$134.29 to C$143.30. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “BNS Has the Highest Upside Potential” and dated December 7, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.
- 12/6/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$154.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$161.00 to C$162.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$149.00 to C$151.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/22/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$148.00 to C$157.00.
- 11/10/2021 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$145.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of BMO stock traded up C$4.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$140.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,347. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$136.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$130.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$94.90 and a 52 week high of C$141.37.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.
