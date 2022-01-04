Redpanda Earth Market Cap Tops $5.50 Million (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Redpanda Earth has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. Redpanda Earth has a total market cap of $5.50 million and approximately $166,938.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00064061 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00073307 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,816.40 or 0.08199491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00080568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,649.21 or 1.00225202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007477 BTC.

About Redpanda Earth

Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken . The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redpanda Earth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redpanda Earth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

