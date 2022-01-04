Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition (NYSE:BOAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 20,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 186,366 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $4,318,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 562.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 569,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 483,635 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $9,595,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 74,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 49,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

