Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,296 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 26,697 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock opened at $144.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $401.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.91 and a 200-day moving average of $143.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

