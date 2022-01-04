River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Reduces Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,357 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 180,543 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up 0.7% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,431.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after buying an additional 669,397 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,559,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN stock opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.69. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $45.77.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.03.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

