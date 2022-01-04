Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stock Holdings Lessened by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,494,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 166,956 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands accounts for approximately 4.2% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $54,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $62,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,482,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,201 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $313,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,746 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $359,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.50. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.47. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

