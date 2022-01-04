Argent Capital Management LLC Buys 4,045 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of PetIQ worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PetIQ by 12.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the third quarter valued at $30,295,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in PetIQ by 7.2% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 137,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the third quarter valued at $48,000.

Get PetIQ alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.62 per share, for a total transaction of $90,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mccord Christensen purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 71,083 shares of company stock worth $1,458,200. 8.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PetIQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

PETQ stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $671.09 million, a PE ratio of -49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $210.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.