Argent Capital Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

NYSE BAH opened at $88.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $75.15 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average of $84.19. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

