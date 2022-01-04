Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Acquired by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,651,000 after buying an additional 841,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,504,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,349,000 after buying an additional 778,625 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,927,000 after buying an additional 441,810 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,357,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,072,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $121.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.93 and its 200-day moving average is $126.74. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.03 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. Truist decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

