Argent Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of TopBuild worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in TopBuild by 436.4% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,928 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,455,000 after buying an additional 244,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,883,000 after buying an additional 37,508 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 480,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after buying an additional 258,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 934.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,688,000 after buying an additional 318,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $1,057,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,315 shares of company stock worth $2,747,285 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $268.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.77. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $178.03 and a one year high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $845.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.73 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

