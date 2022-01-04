Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 549 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 68.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 1.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Primerica by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Primerica by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRI opened at $154.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.47. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.84 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.06%.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRI shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

