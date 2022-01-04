Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Down 80.8% in December

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the November 30th total of 385,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,005,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CMPGY traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 436,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,231. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Compass Group has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $23.78.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMPGY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.