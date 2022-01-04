Short Interest in Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Drops By 74.6%

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 74.6% from the November 30th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CAPC stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.62. 180,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,301. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of -2.02. Capstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41.

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Capstone Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology. It offers smart mirrors, and LED lighting. The company was founded on September 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, FL.

