Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,491 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after buying an additional 1,797,659 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,222,000 after buying an additional 332,537 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,376,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,170,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,075,000 after buying an additional 40,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,875,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,838,000 after buying an additional 152,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.59. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

