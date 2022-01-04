MyWish Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One MyWish coin can now be bought for about $0.0976 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MyWish has a market capitalization of $932,063.12 and $215.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00051626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MyWish Coin Profile

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

