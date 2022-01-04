USDX Market Capitalization Achieves $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. One USDX coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007541 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007580 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000826 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

