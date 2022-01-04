Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 16,681 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 270,600 shares.The stock last traded at $60.54 and had previously closed at $61.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average is $56.71. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.58%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 903,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,153,000 after purchasing an additional 236,601 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 71,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

