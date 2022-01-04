HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading Up 5.3%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)’s share price was up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.80. Approximately 659 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 86,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPK shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HighPeak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.86 and a beta of 0.99.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $47.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.24%. Analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $37,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $520,627. Corporate insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

