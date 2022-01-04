Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading Down 8.3%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) shares traded down 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.40 and last traded at $26.51. 5,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 790,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.38.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,252 shares of company stock worth $1,661,082. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 101,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 254.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 99,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 931,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,657,000 after acquiring an additional 25,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.