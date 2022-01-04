Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) shares dropped 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.55 and last traded at $38.03. Approximately 28,131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 749,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.51.

VCYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,632 shares of company stock worth $145,664,138. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

