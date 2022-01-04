MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $437,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $123.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.01. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $94.12 and a 52 week high of $124.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

