Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Eastman Chemical worth $14,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 564.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,423,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,175,000 after buying an additional 1,209,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,386,000 after buying an additional 322,315 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,167,000 after buying an additional 305,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,872,845,000 after buying an additional 238,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,261,000 after buying an additional 200,388 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Shares of EMN opened at $119.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.72%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

