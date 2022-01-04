Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $11.40 Million Stock Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,096 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $11,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 14.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 36,020 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 75.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 240,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 103,118 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the third quarter worth $6,704,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1,474.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, frontdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

frontdoor stock opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. frontdoor, inc. has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. frontdoor’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

