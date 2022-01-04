Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.08.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $255.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

