Securian Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,136,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,443,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $68.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.93. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,971 shares of company stock worth $5,214,694 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. KeyCorp increased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

