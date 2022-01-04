Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 61,418 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,418 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Highwoods Properties worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 35,507 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth $1,080,000. abrdn plc grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 419,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 27,448 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 358,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,702,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.06.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

