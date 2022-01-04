Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADI opened at $177.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

