KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KPLUY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $9.20.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

